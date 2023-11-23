DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on jarred gravy just ahead of Thanksgiving Day feasts.

The gravy which was sold and produced by Hy-Vee is located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

It contains a soy allergen which was not declared on the label.

Less than 1 percent of turkey gravy in Hy-Vee stores is affected, but consumers should still verify that their Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy is not a part of that recall.

The affected item comes in 12 oz glass jars with a UPC of 75450-03608 and lot code of A3CG162M A3CG192M.

If you have purchased the product, check before serving to see if your Hy-Vee gravy is a part of that recall and if you find that it is, you can return it to the grocery chain for a full refund.