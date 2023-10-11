WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall for a long list of over-the-counter drugs, medical devices, and other personal health products at stores nationwide.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, these items were “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements” and sold at certain Family Dollar stores between June 1, 2023, and Oct. 4, 2023.

This recall only applies to 23 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The affected stores have been asked to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of the products.

Family Dollar has not received any complaints or reports of illness at this time. This recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone who may have experienced any adverse reactions or quality problems with these products is encouraged to report the incident to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:

Complete and submit the report online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download this form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return it to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit it by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.