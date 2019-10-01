Proclamation allowing oversize loads on Iowa Highways during harvest

The Feed It Forward campaign at Brightside cafe in Sioux City kicked off Monday, giving Siouxlanders a chance to purchase a meal for someone who may not be able to afford it.

The owners of Brightside donating the first $100 to Feed It Forward, but they know the community's generosity will help the program grow.

"I'm really, really grateful for all the people we have in Siouxland that have a good enough heart to be able to give some money towards this great cause. And as you can see we're kind of running out of space already so I think I'm gonna have to get out the door and start telling people to come get some free food," Erik Munoz with Brightside Cafe & Deli said.

The owners tell KCAU 9 they have had visitors all the way from Boston who chose to take part in the Feed It Forward program while visiting Sioux City.