Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is making hauling easier for farmers this harvest season.
Governor Reynolds signing a proclamation Monday that allows the transportation of oversize and overweight loads between October first and November 29th.
The proclamation allows vehicles transporting goods like corn, soybeans or hay bales to be overweight without a permit. But it only applies to Iowa highways, not the Interstate system.
Proclamation allowing oversize loads on Iowa Highways during harvest
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is making hauling easier for farmers this harvest season.