SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We have seen leaves change really quickly, particularly in the Great Plains and Midwest part of the United States, as it has been quite mild during the day and quite cold at night.

This is especially true this past Saturday morning where parts of Siouxland dropped well below freezing into the 20s for most of our viewing area, but then climbing to almost 70° for the afternoon, making the difference from the morning low to the afternoon high between 40° and 50°.

Foliage expected for October 11th

Having very dry conditions with mild days and cold nights decreases the length of the foliage time. This was especially the case this year as we have had a very dry year with little rain chances, low dewpoints, and clear skies, making way for not much time to take a drive to see the fall foliage before falling off the trees and having to rake.

We also have a lot of wind coming this week, and with color foliage changing really quickly, you really only have a few more days to see the fall leaves on the trees before they really start to fly off the trees, particularly for northern parts of Siouxland. By the weekend, there is likely going to be a lot of raking to do with several consecutive days of winds gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph.

Foliage Forecast expected for October 18th

The expected Foliage Forecast has the extreme northern parts of Iowa and eastern parts of South Dakota already “At Peak” by October 11th, with the rest of Iowa and a very slim part of South Dakota “Near Peak”. Much of the rest of South Dakota as well as northern parts of Nebraska at “Partial” foliage.

By October 18th, there is a fast transition with northern parts of Iowa and extreme eastern South Dakota “Past Peak”, with the rest of Iowa and a slim part of eastern South Dakota “At Peak”. Most of the rest of South Dakota and northern Nebraska seeing foliage “Near Peak”.

Foliage Forecast for October 25th

Nearly everyone that isn’t already “Past Peak” by October 18th will likely be there by October 25th with the exception of the extreme western parts of our viewing area where areas in Nebraska and South Dakota are “At Peak”.

It is interesting to see what the different types of trees change to. Green ash trees tend to turn yellow, whereas white ash tend to be more purple. Hickory trees tend to see more yellow, then transition to brown before falling, with elms being similar however some see the leaves fall before they turn brown. Maple trees depend on if the leaves are soft or hard. Soft leaves from maple trees see yellow leaves but hard leaves tend to be more red. Oaks are also different depending on the tree as Bur Oak sees yellow leaves, red oak sees red leaves, and white oak sees purple leaves but then turn brown. White oak trees also tend to stay on longer, well into the winter and even spring when they see new leaves begin to grow.