SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s legislative session opens on January 10. Decisions made during this session will impact nearly everyone who calls the state home.

Republican Will Mortenson of Pierre will be the majority leader in the House. He describes possible tax cuts as “the banner issues” of the upcoming session.

“I think by this point we’ve seen enough growth and enough sustained growth to think that tax cuts are something that we can afford and that we need to look at, so there’s a bunch of different ideas out there of taxes to cut,” Mortenson said.

Mortenson says there is a proposed property tax cut for homeowners. Democrat Oren Lesmeister from the Parade area in the north-central part of the state will serve as minority leader in the House. Tax cuts are on his radar, too.

“I think the budget this year’s going to be bigger than normal,” Lesmeister said. “One, we’ve got extraordinary amount of revenue in this state, and now we’re looking at some of the largest tax cuts in the history of our state.”

“What I think will happen is that we’re going to have to do a deep analysis on what our needs are and our obligations are in the state, and then make some decisions on how we can continue to help people,” Republican Taylor Rehfeldt said.

Rehfeldt, who will represent Minnehaha County, will be assistant majority leader in the House.

“I think we really need to pay attention to our state employees, make sure that we’re taking care of them, teachers as well,” Rehfeldt said. “I also think that we need to talk about long-term care. There are some issues with that with reimbursement, and it’s anticipated it’s going to cost about $65 million per year, just to get us to a point that’s actually having them break even and able to keep the nursing homes open.”

Gov. Kristi Noem wants to abolish the state’s 4.5% grocery sales tax. Democrat Kadyn Wittman, who will represent Minnehaha County in the House, foresees this receiving attention.

“I’m anticipating we will see a lot of conversation about the grocery sales tax,” Wittman said. “I’m anticipating we will see a lot of bills around abortion and reproductive justice and access to women’s health care across our state.”

Democrat Eric Emery of Rosebud will represent southern South Dakota in the House. He’s hearing about education.

“Just since I’ve been elected, a lot of people have reached out to me regarding teacher pay,” Emery said. “What can we do to increase our retention in, of all the teachers that are here, and then as well as juvenile justice reform.”

Noem has proposed funding for a women’s prison in Rapid City.

“I think you’ll hear a lot of discussion about what that looks like now and what that looks like going forward and how we address this,” Republican Casey Crabtree of Madison said.

Noem is also seeking to replace the South Dakota State Penitentiary. Crabtree, who will be majority leader in the Senate, highlights corrections.

“I think that’s a big thing that we’re going to be talking about, and it’s got a big price tag on it, but at the end of the day, it’s something that needs to be addressed,” Crabtree said.

Lesmeister says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls and the women’s prison in Pierre have issues with space.

“We’re overcrowded in both, especially the women’s prison,” Lesmeister said.

“We’re going to be having a lot of conversations about what does justice look like across South Dakota,” Wittman said.

The session has 38 legislative days, with the final one scheduled for Monday, March 27.