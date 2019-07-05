President Trump’s Independence Day speech

D.C., Washington – President Trump was ramping up his holiday with the traditional Fourth of July festivities held in the Nation’s Capitol with his Salute to America; where he delivered a speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial to a very large crowd that packed the area. Despite some rain delays, spirits remained high as military planes flew over the national mall.

Janet Reid traveled from Georgia to Washington D.C. to celebrate the holiday and take part in President Trump’s Salute to America festivities.

From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, President Trump praised America’s accomplishments and the liberties those who served our country, fought, and died for.

“American’s love our freedom, and no one will ever take it away from us,” President Trump said.

During his speech, President Trump honored our nation’s military, including gold star families. He also paid tribute to our country’s past.

“Loyalty and love that built this country into the most exceptional nation in the history of the world,” President Trump said.

In addition to his speech, there were some Independence Day protests. Maryland resident Daryl Gary said he went to the festivities to speak out against partisan politics.

“Basically I came down really to see if this was going to become a political rally,” Gary said.

Despite the concerns, Gary and others said they believed President Trump delivered a unifying message.

“I was pleasantly surprised at least not having heard anything particularly partisan or inflammatory,” said Gary.

“We can all be one, and it’s important that we think as one,” said Reid.

On the Fourth of July, thousands of Americans put their political differences aside and come together to honor the Red, White, and Blue.