Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is coming to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another presidential candidate making their way to Siouxland over the holiday.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, will be returning to Iowa for a two-day trip from Wednesday, July 3 to Thursday, July 4.

The visit will include a town hall in Sioux City on Wednesday and the Fourth of July parade in Storm Lake on Thursday. It is likely, he will also be making additional stops on Thursday as well.

This is his fourth visit to the state since announcing his candidacy for president and his sixth visit this year.