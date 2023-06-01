SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City is hosting the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs “Preserve Iowa Summit”

For the next three days, over 150 professionals and volunteers will work to preserve history in the state will be in Sioux City. Thursady, attendees heard from speakers from all over the state including Siouxland’s own Debi Durham with Iowa Economic Development Authority and the developers of the Warrior Hotel, Amrit and Amy Gill on the importance of historic preservation in development. KCAU 9 spoke with the Gills’ about why this kind of development is so important.

“These towns, they need downtown revitalization, they need downtown stabilization and that’s what’s going to make Iowa build more and make it better and be stronger. The reality of it is that buildings like this one, the warrior, they’re repositories of the stories of our people, of the American experience,” Amrit Gill said.

The summit continues into Friday and Saturday with workshops for state officials.