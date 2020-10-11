Pres. Trump inks law addressing missing, murdered Native Americans

FILE – In a Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, a makeshift memorial to Savanna Greywind featuring a painting, flowers, candle and a stuffed animal is seen on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Fargo, N.D., outside the apartment where Greywind lived with her parents. Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska is taking up the cause for a bill aimed at helping law enforcement with cases of murdered and missing indigenous women. Former North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp introduced and helped pass Savanna’s Act in the Senate before she lost election, but it was blocked in the House by a retiring Republican. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill named for a Fargo murder victim to address cases of missing and murdered Native Americans.

Savanna’s Act, which is named for Savanna Greywind, passed the House last month after passing the Senate earlier this year.

The bill was introduced by former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, of North Dakota, last Congress and was reintroduced by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, in the current Congress.

The law is meant to help police track, solve, and prevent crimes against Native Americans.

It directs the Departments of Justice and Interior to consult with American Indian tribes while developing national law enforcement guidelines.