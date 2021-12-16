MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has released more information on a ‘major incident’ in Milbank that KELOLAND News first reported on Wednesday night.

The DCI says a Milbank man is facing charges in connect with the death of two adults and one unborn child.

In a Facebook post, the DCI says law enforcement responded to a welfare check request on Wednesday. At the home, authorities found two deceased individuals with injuries that were consistent with homicidal violence. One of the victims was pregnant.

57-year-old Brent Monroe Hanson was arrested and is being charged with 3 counts of 1st degree murder and 3 alternative counts of 2nd degree murder.

The victims are Clyde Hanson and his pregnant wife, Jessica Hanson. They are the brother and sister-in-law to Brent Hanson.

Hanson is being held on a $5 million cash only bond. Authorities continue to investigate.

Court documents show Jessica reported an assault by Brent back in July.

The incident allegedly started when Brent told Jessica that he gave her dog away while she was receiving treatment at a mental health facility. Court papers say the argument escalated when Brent started hitting Jessica over the head.

Jessica’s husband Clyde tried to stop the attack. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Brent for domestic violence.