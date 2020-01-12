Prairie Woods Nature Center holds grand opening in Sioux County

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Learning about nature just got a little more fun in Sioux County, thanks to a new nature center opening this weekend.

Oak Grove Park held a grand opening for its brand new facility on Saturday. Hundreds got to tour the building including the upstairs exhibits and classrooms below.

The center has been in development for the past six years and staff members said it’s great to see it finally come to life.

“This whole building is focused on seeing the unseen, so the things that you might walk a trail and think ‘well that’s pretty neat’ this will dive you in deeper and actually teach you about that item,” said Sunday Ford with the Sioux County Conservation.

The center was funded solely by grants and private donations costing a whopping $4.8 million to construct.

