Prairie Rose Equestriain Center hosts 2nd annual Trick or Trot

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Animal lovers were getting in the Halloween spirit on Sunday at the Prairie Rose Equestrian Center’s second annual Trick or Trot.

Families went from stall to stall gathering candy from the horses, riding horses, even painting a horse. Organizers say that it’s a great way to inspire future equestrians.

” Introduce kids at a young age to riding a horse, to learning about a partnership with a horse, it goes so much more beyond just riding a horse,” said volunteer, Angela Catton.

This year over a hundred kids got to experience riding horseback.

