Portion of Polk Street closed for repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced that a portion of Polk Street has closed immediately for road repairs.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Engineering Division, Polk Street will be closed between 45th Street and 46th Street to through traffic and is anticipated to reopen on the afternoon of August 16, weather permitting.

The closure will allow for construction crews to make road repairs safely.

During the closure, access to homes and driveways will be maintained, but street parking will be restricted,

A detour will be posted, using 45th Street, Fillmore Street, and 46th Street.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive with caution, and obey all traffic signals and signs.