Pooch Paddle raises money for Bacon Creek Dog Park

Sioux City’s Riverside pool is now closed for the season, but before the water is drained, the pool is going to the pooches.

The annual pooch paddle kicked off Monday as dozens of pups came out to swim for the night. The event costs five dollars per dog, money that will help with upkeep at the Bacon Creek Dog Park.

“It adds wood chips we’ve got a pretty extensive trail that runs through the dog park. Any kind of improvements to the fencing or a new water fountain. Different things like that over the years,” Eric Griffith with Sioux City Parks and Recreation said.

The pooch paddle continues Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm at Riverside Park for larger dogs.