Ponca State Park holds 15th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — With nearly 100 outdoor activities for guests, it’s one of the Midwest’s largest and most exciting outdoor expos. KCAU 9’s Kenneth Kroll gives us a look inside at all the fun at the 15th Annual Missouri River Expo.

“First Impression, it was really beautiful coming through the park to get out here so just being here has been a good experience already”, explained visitor, Amy Sanford. “We’ve just arrived and already I’ve seen there are things for little kids to do and I’m here with my brothers and my mom, there’s lots of shopping to be done and lots of food to try.”

“Everyone has come out and they’re having one heck of a good time, I’m glad to see all the smiling faces, we did have to change up a little bit this week with our flooding, we had to cancel our venue down along the riverfront,” Park Superintendent Scott Oligmueller said.

“We’re a little bit, things are a little bit tighter here but other than that I think everything is still going on,” said Willy Ziebarth a dog handler.

“Not have turn any vendors away, not have to turn any entertainment away, we’re still able to offer everything we were planning on offing the first time and it turned out well this year. I’m very very pleased,” added Oligmueller.

“There’s something for everybody out here really,” Expo Vendor Tim Grover said.

“Fishing, camping, hunting, just anything outdoor-related, it’s amazing and it’s great for the family because there are a ton of events.”

“It’s definitely worth the trip, I mean our trip here was only forty minutes from vermillion but if you’re a visitor it’s definitely worth putting on your calendar,” added Sanford.

“It’s really cool and it doesn’t anything,” Ziebarth mentioned.

“I want to thank all of the board members, the whole team, everybody across the state that came here to volunteer and work this event,” mentioned Oligmueller.

“Come to this park all the time! I know people who live in this area who never been to Ponca State Park and that’s crazy because it is beautiful out here and there’s stuff to do here all year round,” added Grover.

Latest Stories