Ponca State Park celebrated International Mud Day

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Believe it or not, Saturday, June 29, was International Mud Day, and as you can see Siouxlanders took this opportunity to get down and dirty.

Kids, young and old, spent the day at Ponca State Park getting messy with slides, pies and an obstacle course made of mud. Park officials put on the event to get people out to the park, having fun but also learn about mud’s important roll in our everyday lives. It’s the perfect excuse to get out and get dirty.

“You know, mud. People don’t get the chance to get all muddy, dirty too often so a lot of times parents get…. ‘oh you can’t get muddy at home’ ‘can’t do that here at home’ so come out to the park and get middy,” Scott Oligmuller | Park SuperintendEnt

This was the parks first year doing this event. They hope to continue the tradition in the future.