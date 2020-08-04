Ponca State Park cancels Missouri River Outdoor Expo

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – The 2020 Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park has been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to a release, the decision to cancel the event was unanimously decided by the Expo Advisory Board, which consists of Game and Parks representatives and volunteers.

“The Missouri River Outdoor Expo prides itself on introducing and reintroducing families to a wide variety of outdoor opportunities,” said Scott Oligmueller, Ponca State Park superintendent with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “We thank the thousands of expo guests for their understanding at this time, as well as their commitment to conservation and traditions of our outdoor heritage. We intend to bring back the event in 2021, a year that will mark the 100th anniversary of Nebraska State Parks.”

The expo, which features a wide variety of outdoor activities for attendees to enjoy, was originally set for September 19-20.