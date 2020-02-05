Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Watch Live: President Trump to deliver State of the Union

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – President Donald Trump is set to deliver his third State of the Union.

The State of the Union is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Watch it below. If you’re having trouble viewing it, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.