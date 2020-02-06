Watch Live: President Trump to make remarks on acquittal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – President Donald Trump is set to respond to being acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial Thursday at the White House.
Trump’s remarks were scheduled for 11 a.m. CST. Watch it below:
