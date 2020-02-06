Watch Live: President Trump to make remarks on acquittal

Washington (AP) — The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Federal prosecutors were expected to announce multiple charges against the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, later Thursday at a news conference in El Paso, according to the source, who had direct knowledge of the case but was not authorized to disclose details of the indictment before the official announcement and spoke to on condition of anonymity.