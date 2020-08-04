WATCH: Full interview with Rep. Steve King

(KCAU) – Rep. Steve King sat down with KCAU 9 today.
King disussed the upcoming election, voter issues, coronavirus in Iowa, and more.
You can watch part one of the interview above, and part two and three below.
Part Two
Part Three
Latest Stories
- August 4: Nebraska exceeds 27,000 COVID-19 cases
- Ponca State Park cancels Missouri River Outdoor Expo
- Following 18-month investigation, Senate passes bill protecting Olympic athletes from abuse
- ‘Afraid for my life’: Portland protesters testify before Congress
- Nebraska parole bill advances after explosive debate