SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two 2020 hopefuls were in touring around Sioux City, speaking to the residents about their campaign.

California Senator Kamala Harris toured Morningside College August 8 with a Sioux City council member and a college staffer, Alex Waters before heading to the Anderson Dance Pavilion.

This was part of her five-day tour in Iowa.

Colorado Governor, John Hickenlooper was also in Sioux City at a private event with the Woodbury County Democrats.