Trump to rally in New Hampshire on eve of state’s primary

President Donald Trump exits Marine One for a trip to Doral, Fla., to attend the Republican National Committee winter meetings, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire is getting its first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign season from President Donald Trump, and it will be held on the eve of the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Trump’s Republican reelection campaign on Thursday announced a Feb. 10 “Keep America Great” rally at the SNHU arena in Manchester.

New Hampshire holds its presidential primary on Feb. 11. Democratic candidates competing for the nomination include former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others.

Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s reelection effort, said New Hampshire is booming under Trump with an unemployment rate of 2.6%, which is among the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

Glassner said Trump looks forward to returning to New Hampshire to celebrate his message of “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”

