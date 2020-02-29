Trump says he thinks Afghan peace talks will ‘be successful in the end,’ says he will meet with Taliban leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University student Will Newell wishes it was easier for college students like him to cast ballots in Tennessee, one of 14 states holding a presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

The campus has no locations for early voting, so students must visit an off-campus polling location to cast a ballot on Election Day. Newell drives but worries that many students who don't have their own transportation won't make it to a precinct. He said some campus groups offer rides to students, but the university itself does not provide a shuttle.