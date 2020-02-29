WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he thinks Afghan peace talks will ‘be successful in the end,’ says he will meet with Taliban leaders.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he thinks Afghan peace talks will ‘be successful in the end,’ says he will meet with Taliban leaders.
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.