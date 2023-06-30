WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – The Supreme Court on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan in a 6-3 decision, stopping more than 40 million borrowers from receiving loan forgiveness and delivering a major defeat to one of the president’s key campaign promises.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for himself and his five conservative colleagues, ruled that Congress had not authorized the executive branch to forgive the debts that are estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars.

The high-stakes decision will likely limit President Biden’s options to deliver on his commitment to cancel $10,000 of student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers.

Biden’s plan would have canceled up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers, if the individual’s income is below $125,000. The income limit was doubled for married couples.

Now South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska lawmakers have released statements on the Supreme Court decision.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

Iowans in each of the sixteen counties I visited this week told me they’re hurting from two years of record-high inflation — the last thing they needed was a half-trillion dollar check to pay off the Biden administration’s student loan transfer. The reality of that plan is not only fiscally insane, it’s unconstitutional. I’ve been pushing for solutions to student debt since long before President Biden cooked up his student loan scheme. My colleagues and I have a reasonable proposal that gives every student and borrower improved financial options. There’s nothing controversial about it, and there’s no reason the Senate should wait to vote on our legislative package when we return to Washington. Opportunity and personal responsibility are hallmarks of the American life. We should encourage those principles in future generations by better preparing students as they pursue an education and a career. I hope the Senate can move forward in a productive fashion and help our young people achieve a better future at a reasonable cost. Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

The Supreme Court rightly ruled that President Biden’s student loan socialism is illegal. His bailout forced Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education to foot the bill for others’ degrees, fanned the flames of inflation, and added to our skyrocketing debt. Today’s decision is a win for our economy and hardworking Iowans,” said Ernst. “I will continue fighting to provide students and their families with tools upfront to see the true costs associated with their education and to help them make informed decisions about their future. Sen. Joni Ernst

Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

American taxpayers who paid off their student loans or never attended college in the first place should not be forced to foot the bill for President Biden’s $400-billion student-loan giveaway. The Supreme Court made the right call today to protect taxpayers. Rep. Randy Feenstra on Twitter

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 2rd Congressional District

You cannot cancel student debt, you can only transfer it. President Biden’s $400 billion student loan “cancelation” scheme would have cost each Iowa taxpayer $3,730. Not only is it wrong to force taxpayers who already paid off their loans or didn’t go to college to foot the bill for someone else’s student debt, the Supreme Court has affirmed it is illegal and unconstitutional. Rather than shifting college debt onto hardworking Americans and perpetuating a cycle of massive debt for college graduates, we should focus on encouraging trade and apprenticeship programs and making higher education more affordable. Rep. Ashley Hinson

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

College debt is a commitment that must be paid by the borrower. Hardworking Iowans who did or did not go to college should NOT have to foot the bill. I applaud the Supreme Court for striking down Biden’s student loan “forgiveness” failure. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks on Twitter

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

The Supreme Court’s decision affirms what Iowans have believed this entire time: the hard-working men and women of this country should not bear the burden of paying off others’ loans. This plan belittles Iowans who paid their own debt or chose not to pursue a traditional four-year degree. It’s encouraging to see the Supreme Court rein in President Biden’s executive overreach and bring common sense back to the forefront. Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

We took President Biden to Court to protect Iowans’ hard-earned money and won. Today’s Supreme Court win stops Biden’s illegal mass student debt cancellation and protects the 87% of Americans without student debt from having to foot a $400 billion bill. Americans who work hard to pay off their loans or decide not to go to college so they can start a family, join the military, or go straight into the workforce after school shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s loans. Here in Iowa, we’re going to keep fighting to hold Biden accountable under the laws and Constitution and defend Iowa taxpayers every day! AG Brenna Bird

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska

Today, the Supreme Court delivered a victory for common sense. The millions of hard-working Americans who paid their debts or did not go to college shouldn’t be forced to bear the burden of others’ debt. “From the beginning, I’ve said President Biden didn’t have the legal authority to pursue such a reckless loan transfer. I commend Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers for spearheading this effort and protecting Nebraskans from a deeply unfair proposal. “It’s time the administration work with Congress on policies that address the root causes of high tuition and provide the public with better access to more educational opportunities. Sen. Deb Fischer

Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska

President Biden’s student loan bailout put electricians and plumbers on the hook for the bills of doctors and lawyers,” Ricketts said. “I am grateful the Supreme Court vindicated Nebraska’s argument and stopped this unfair and illegal scheme to shift unpaid debts to Americans who chose not to attend college or worked hard to pay off their own loans. I want to thank Doug Peterson, our former Attorney General, and Mike Hilgers, our current Attorney General, for their work in achieving a great victory for the law and for taxpayers in Nebraska and across the country. Rep.

Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

I am relieved to see the Supreme Court found President Biden’s student loan bailout unconstitutional. This plan would have significantly worsened inflation and made college more expensive. Canceling student loans doesn’t just make the loans disappear—it would have shifted the burden to working Americans across the country,” Rep. Flood said. “President Biden acted outside of his authority and attempted to circumvent the legislative process, which belongs solely to Congress. Congress will continue to work to make education more affordable and fight against Biden’s policies that are encouraging colleges to raise tuition and push working families and students further into debt. I would also like to applaud Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers for heading the efforts in putting an end to this cop out. Hilgers not only helped Nebraskans, but taxpayers across the country from footing the bill for someone else’s costly decisions. Rep. Mike Flood

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

The Supreme Court has delivered another victory for the constitution by striking down the student loan cancellation plan. Only Congress has the power to appropriate funds. Anything else is an unconstitutional power grab… even Nancy Pelosi agreed! Rep. Don Bacon on Twitter

Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

Today’s ruling is a great victory. President Biden’s plan to cancel student debt placed the ultimate burden of cost on those who could afford it least, benefiting the top 60 percent of earners while driving down the value of a college-level or technical education. I thank @NEAttorneyGen Hilgers for his efforts to stop this debt transfer scheme. Rep. Adrian Smith on Twitter

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers

Today is an important day for our country as the Supreme Court’s ruling has stopped the Biden Administration’s breathtaking attempt to grab power. Today’s decision, issued just days before we celebrate our independence on the Fourth of July, is a timely reminder that the President is no king. He must work with, and not around, Congress. The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the separation of powers principle that has been in place since our country’s founding, and one which has helped preserve freedom for nearly 250 years. And as a result of today’s decision, taxpayers have been saved nearly $500 billion. The question of student loan burden is now back to where it belongs—Congress. Our elected federal representatives are closest to the people, have the power of the purse, and are entrusted with the responsibility of tackling difficult policy issues. I promised Nebraska voters that I would remain vigilant against the federal government’s attempts to grab power, and I will continue to do so in the weeks and months to come. Finally, we are grateful to our sister states—Missouri, Iowa, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Kansas—for joining in this suit to defend a founding principle of our country and an important bulwark for freedom. AG Mike Hilgers

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota

Not only was President Biden’s budget-busting student loan bailout fundamentally unfair, now it has been found unconstitutional,” said Thune. “Instead of putting together a real plan to lower the costs of higher education, President Biden put forward an unserious scheme to force 87 percent of Americans who do not have student loan debt to bear the costs of the 13 percent of Americans who do. Anyone frustrated by today’s decision should direct their complaints to the White House, where they knew this executive order would likely be struck down by the courts but did nothing whatsoever to meaningfully address exorbitant costs in higher education. Sen. John Thune

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota

Forgiving tens of thousands of dollars in debt for those who haven’t made payments in years is insulting to the millions of Americans who have paid back every penny they borrowed,” said Johnson. “The cost of this debt forgiveness would be a baffling $500 billion or more. Our national debt is skyrocketing, and a policy like President Biden’s would only make it worse. Rep. Dusty Johnson

The Hill contributed to this report.