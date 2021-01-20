Tri-state lawmakers react to Biden’s Inauguration Day

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington. Biden’s plan to scrap President Donald Trump’s vision of “America First” in favor of “diplomacy first” will depend on whether he’s able to regain the trust of allies and convince them that Trumpism is just a blip in the annals of U.S. foreign policy. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have officially taken office Wednesday.

The 59th presidential inauguration in U.S. history remains underway, with several events slated for the afternoon and evening.

Lawmakers from South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska have released statements reacting to the new presidency.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa:

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa:

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 1st District:

Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd District:

Today, I join my colleagues and Americans across our great nation to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. With their oaths of office, they affirm to uphold the words of our Constitution, the laws of our nation, and the values that make us all Americans. And in these challenging times, they commit themselves to lead a nation in need of leadership, to end a pandemic that has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives, to restore our standing and respect on the world stage, and to continue in our pursuit of a more perfect union. In the shadow of the Capitol dome, which just two weeks ago was assaulted in an attempt to overthrow our very democracy, President Biden and Vice President Harris will demonstrate to the world that America is dedicated to the peaceful transfer of power, one of the greatest features of our republic, and to meeting the challenges of the day. I am ready to work with the President and Vice President, and I know that our efforts must start immediately. Together, we begin that shared purpose of unifying, healing, and building our country back better than ever before. Iowa Representative Cindy Axne

Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s 4th District:

KCAU 9 reached out and received more to Feenstra’s statement:

While I will be working in the 4th District today and joining my family for my daughter’s Senior Night game at Dordt University, I will be following the inauguration closely. I look forward to getting back to work in Washington tomorrow as we move forward and address the challenges facing our country. Randy Feenstra, Iowa 4th District

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska:

Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on their swearing-in today. I look forward to working with them in a bipartisan manner to find common ground and deliver results for families in Nebraska and across America. Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska’s 1st District:

I wish President Joe Biden the best as he assumes the awesome responsibility of governing our great nation. The President delivered a bridging inaugural address––a mix of old and new, a bow to the left, a hand to the right. Progressivism and tradition. Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks. I appreciate the President’s call for unity––his challenge will be to apply that standard fairly. It’s important to note that President Obama would often send Vice President Biden to Congress to negotiate. It’s my hope that President Biden sustains his respect for colleagues and desire to reconcile. Nebraska Representive Jeff Fortenberry

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd District:

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota:

Praying for our new president, Joe Biden, our new vice president, Kamala Harris, and our entire country on this historic day. I hope that we can find common ground in the years ahead and work toward an even stronger future for the country and South Dakota. #Inauguration2021 — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 20, 2021

Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota:

The peaceful transfer of power that the American people witnessed today on the steps of the U.S. Capitol is fundamental to our republic and the future of our great nation. I wish President Biden and Vice President Harris the best as they assume the tremendous responsibility entrusted to them. I know we will not agree on every issue, and I’m ready to stand as loyal opposition when we disagree on issues of principle. But we all want to leave this nation better than we found it. I do look forward to working with the new administration on ways we can move our country forward, leaving more opportunities for the next generation. South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota At-large District:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem:

Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on your inauguration today…thankful for my @SitkaGear gloves! Brrr…cold and it snowed! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/t0wFmVqaCA — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 20, 2021

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts