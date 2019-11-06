The Latest: Dems withdraw subpoena for former WH adviser

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, arrives at a closed door meeting on the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

4 p.m.

House Democrats say they’ve withdrawn a subpoena for testimony from the former deputy national security adviser as part of their impeachment inquiry.

The Democrats say in court papers filed Wednesday that they have no plans to try to compel the testimony of Charles Kupperman as the pace of the impeachment inquiry quickens, with public hearings scheduled to begin next week.

Kupperman may have listened in on the July telephone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president that sparked the impeachment inquiry.

Kupperman had asked a judge to decide whether he had to appear before Congress over the White House’s objections.

Democrats say U.S. District Richard Leon should now dismiss Kupperman’s case since he’s no longer facing a subpoena.

__

1:55 p.m.

House investigators have released another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Democrats on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of testimony from William Taylor, a top diplomat to Ukraine who testified behind closed doors last month for more than 10 hours.

Taylor told impeachment investigators that Trump had been holding back military aid for Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to Joe Biden’s family.

Democrats say that’s an improper quid pro quo. Trump says he did nothing wrong.

Taylor is scheduled to testify in public next week as Democrats hold the first public hearings on impeachment. Career State department official George Kent and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch are also scheduled to appear.

__

11:32 a.m.

House Democrats have announced they’ll hold the first public hearings next week in their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Three State Department officials will testify in hearings Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, according to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Schiff is leading the probe.

Schiff tweeted that top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor, career department official George Kent and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify. Yovanovitch was ousted in May at Trump’s direction.

All three have previously testified behind closed doors. The Democrats are investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and his requests for politically motivated investigations as the U.S. withheld military aid from the country.