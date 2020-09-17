South Dakota’s Noem travels to Michigan for Trump campaign

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump appears with Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota officials said Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, they plan to erect a security fence budgeted around the official governor’s residence to protect Noem. Noem’s office did not give specifics on any threats. The South Dakota Republican has championed a hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus crisis and also raised her national political profile in the past year, including tying herself more closely to Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is in Michigan at a campaign event for President Donald Trump.

She is also overseeing an investigation into a car crash in which the state’s attorney general struck and killed a pedestrian.

The Republican governor has become a surrogate for Trump’s campaign and developed a national profile within the GOP, but also received criticism from people who say she is paying more attention to national politics than what is happening in the state.

Her office says she’s leveraging her national profile for South Dakota’s benefit.

Latest Stories