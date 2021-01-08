Some tri-state politicians respond to calls to impeach the president

(KCAU/AP) — Some politicians in the tri-states are reacting to calls from Congressional Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump.

After the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by Trump supporters, calls for impeachment came shortly afterward saying the president incited the siege that left five people dead, including a police officer.

President-elect Joe Biden told reporters Friday afternoon it’s up to Congress whether to pursue a second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, of Iowa District 4, said he strongly opposes impeachment. He said instead that Congress should work toward addressing the “many serious issues facing our nation — not divisive political acts” during a “critical point in time.”

Read his full statement below.

“We are at a critical point in time in our nation’s history — a time where both parties need to come together for the good of the American people. Any effort by the House to impeach President Trump will only deepen divisions, and I will strongly oppose any attempt to remove the president from office before the end of his term. “Moving forward, Congress should be focused on addressing the many serious issues facing our nation and avoid divisive political acts in the waning days of the Administration. My main priority will always be delivering results for the people of Iowa’s 4th District by giving farmers, small business owners, and families a seat at the table.” Rep. Randy Feenstra, Iowa District 4

In a Friday morning briefing, Gov. Ricketts said that calls for Trump to resign or impeachment would be a distractions and that they should focus on a smooth transition into the Biden Administration.

“I think efforts to do an impeachment would be a distraction, we need to focus on a transition of power from the Trump administration to the new Biden administration,” Ricketts said.

Meanwhile Representative Cindy Axne of Iowa’s 3rd District endorses articles of impeachment. She says that she is doing so because the president’s “actions and rhetoric clearly pose a grave threat to our nation’s citizens and our democracy,” and that it is the only constitutional option left to protect the nation.

Read her full statement below.

“Yesterday, I urged the Cabinet and Vice President Pence to move towards invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. I did so because the President’s actions and rhetoric clearly pose a grave threat to our nation’s citizens and our democracy. As the Vice President has reportedly declined to explore this remedy, and Cabinet secretaries have resigned rather than stand up to this President, the only Constitutional option left to protect our nation is for the United States Congress to approve articles of impeachment. I do not make this decision lightly, but President Trump has the blood of five Americans – including one Capitol Police officer – on his hands. On Sunday, I swore to uphold the Constitution and protect our nation from enemies foreign and domestic. A President who incites an attack on the seat of our government is a threat that cannot be tolerated for even one more day.” Cindy Axne, Iowa’s 3rd District

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse blasted Trump for his statements just before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying the president deserved some blame for “pouring gasoline on these fires of division” and disregarding his oath of office.

Sasse, a fellow Republican who has clashed with Trump before, also says he’s open to using the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. In an interview Friday with National Public Radio, Sasse said he places blame first on the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday and then on the president for inciting the riot.