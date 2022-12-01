WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) — A bipartisan group of 12 senators including those from all three Siouxland states has introduced legislation that would allow for the permanent sale of E15 year-round.

The Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act would extend nationwide a current waiver to ethanol blends higher than 10% such as E15.

The bill would also end years of regulatory uncertainty and help stop a patchwork of uneven state regulations.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Governor Pete Ricketts have pledged their support for the legislation.