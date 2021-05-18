Senator Thune has primary challenger for US Senate seat

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 20201, file photo Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. appears during a Senate Finance Committee hearing to examine the expected nomination of Janet Yellen to be Secretary of the Treasury on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump flags still fly over homes across South Dakota, showing enduring support for the former president. In a state where Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, looms large over politics, Republican voters have closely watched how he has dealt with Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who describes himself as a ranch-raised South Dakotan plans to challenge John Thune for his U.S. Senate seat in next year’s Republican primary.

Mark Mowry doesn’t come from the world of politics. Mowry’s career path includes music, writing, communications, and education.

Mowry said he does not support defunding law enforcement, but does support managing protests with stronger measures and tough protections of the nation’s borders. He said he believes in small federal government and less federal regulations.

Thune was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and currently serves as minority whip.