(ABC News) - The lineups for the first Democratic primary debates were unveiled Friday, officially setting the stage for the first direct clash between the crowded field of candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination, including a face-off the second night between two front-runners, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

As announced by NBC, the first debate, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, will take place over two nights on June 26 and 27. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) confirmed to ABC News in May that the final 20 candidates will be divided into two groups based on polling averages and then randomly assigned to a debate stage – to prevent the higher polling candidates all appearing on the same night.