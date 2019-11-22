Senate passes last-minute spending bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – One thing Congress has passed in the shadow of the impeachment hearings is a short-term spending bill.

Senate lawmakers passed the bill Thursday, just hours prior to their midnight deadline.

The vote for the bill was 74 to 20.

The bill will now be going to President Donald Trump, who’s expected to sign it.

Lawmakers still haven’t reached a bipartisan agreement on the 12 regular annual appropriations bills needed to fund the government.

If and when Trump approves the stop-gap measure, it will give lawmakers more time to negotiate.