Sen. Thune said Senate impeachment trial will be fair

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – South Dakota Senator John Thune assured voters that there will be a fair impeachment trial in the Senate.

The second in command for the upper chamber said he has no worries about conducting a quick and impartial trial.

“In the Senate, we will conduct a fair process. We will give both sides an opportunity to be heard, and hopefully draw a conclusion without it dragging on for a long period of time,” Thune said.

It’s unsure what the timing of the impeachment trial will look like. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has refused to send the articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate until Senate leaders tell her what the trial will look like.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.