Sen. Thune said Senate impeachment trial will be fair

WASHINGTON, D.C. – South Dakota Senator John Thune assured voters that there will be a fair impeachment trial in the Senate.

The second in command for the upper chamber said he has no worries about conducting a quick and impartial trial.

“In the Senate, we will conduct a fair process. We will give both sides an opportunity to be heard, and hopefully draw a conclusion without it dragging on for a long period of time,” Thune said.

It’s unsure what the timing of the impeachment trial will look like. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has refused to send the articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate until Senate leaders tell her what the trial will look like.