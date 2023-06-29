SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On capitol hill, an Iowa lawmaker is making progress with a bill to combat the fentanyl crisis.

Senator Joni Ernst says her bipartisan bill will be included in the Senate’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024. The measure would increase cooperation between U.S. and Mexican agencies and the military to stop the drug from harming Americans.

Ernst said the lack of partnerships has hindered efforts to fight fentanyl smuggling.

“So much of the fentanyl that’s coming into the united states, approximately 90% of that, comes across our southern border. This is where we have to have collaboration to stop the flow of fentanyl, and we’re very glad it got included in our version of the NDAA. ” Ernst said.

The senator was in Sioux City this morning for the 2023 heartland summit hosted by the U.S. global leadership coalition to discuss the impact of international investment in agriculture.