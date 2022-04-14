(KCAU) – U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R) will be visiting Siouxland during his 99-county tour in April.

Grassley said in a release that he will be visiting Pocahontas, Crawford, and Monona counties on April 19 and 20.

Every year, Sen. Grassley takes part in a 99-county tour, and this year, it will be his 42nd tour.

“You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent,” Grassley said, “I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments. My annual 99 county meetings are one way I regularly keep in touch with Iowans to better represent them at the policymaking tables in Washington.”

The meetings allow Grassley to answer questions Iowans may have for him.

A schedule of his Siouxland visit is shown below.

April 19: Pocahontas County Meeting (1:15 to 2:15 p.m.)

Location: Pocahontas County Courthouse (99 Court Square, Pocahontas)

Location: Pocahontas County Courthouse (99 Court Square, Pocahontas) April 20: Crawford County Meeting (1:45 to 2:45 p.m.)

Location: Stables At Copper Ridge (2199 Ridge Road, Denison)

Location: Stables At Copper Ridge (2199 Ridge Road, Denison) April 20: Monona County Meeting (3:45 to 4:45 p.m.)

Location: Onawa Public Library (707 Iowa Avenue, Onawa)

To read the release announcing these events, visit this website.