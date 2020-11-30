Sen. Grassley returns to Senate office after COVID-19 quarantine

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, not pictured, at the Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Washington. (Erin Scott/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley returned to his Washington office after finishing his two-week quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Grassley’s office said he was asymptomatic throughout his quarantine and was cleared to return to the office by his doctors.

He has released the following statement: