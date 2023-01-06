WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — Friday is the fourth day of voting for U.S. Representatives as the search for the Speaker of the House continues.

The House came back into session Friday after with U.S Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) still not backing down after losing the previous votes. McCarthy has been negotiating with the 20 Republican hold-outs who are keeping him from getting the speaker’s gavel.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) visited KCAU 9 and explained why Republicans are struggling to agree on a House speaker.

“There are a lot of views within the Republican party, and I do hate that they’re struggling to coalesce around a speaker right now, very much focused on senate activities but of course, its frustrating,” Ernst said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said it’s good that the biggest argument happens right at this time.

“There are going to be trials and tribulations to come over the next two years, but I honestly believe that having gone through this process now in month one, week one, we will have worked out, things we’ve had to get worked out and that’s going to give us a better chance of success over the next 23 months,” Johnson said.

The last time the vote for Speaker of the House went through more than 11 ballots was before Civil War in 1859. Just a few years before that in 1856, the election for speaker lasted more than two months and 133 ballots.