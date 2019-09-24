Sen. Ernst introduce bill to reign in end-of-year spending

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is focusing on what she calls “binge-buying bureaucrats” by introducing the End of Year Fiscal Responsibility Act.

It would limit an agency’s spending in the last two months of the year instead of going on ‘use-it-or-lose-it shopping sprees.’

“And let me tell you folks, Iowans and hardworking folks across the country really should be appalled by many of the last-minute purchases our tax dollars are paying for,” Ernst said. “And I’ll just give you some examples. Right here, $4.6 million were spent on lobster tail and crab.”

She also said that $2.1 million were spent on games, and toys, more than $40,000 on clocks, and during the spending spree, one government agency even purchased a $12,000 foosball table.

Ernst said her office will be reviewing each agencies last-minute purchases and will ask for explanations on any spending that looks out of the ordinary.

