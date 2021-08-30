S.D. Rep. Dusty Johnson holds town hall in Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.

The final exit cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson was holding a town hall in Elk Point on Monday. He gave his thoughts on the situation in Afghanistan.

“Well, Afghanistan has been an absolute disaster and obviously, it’s been a failure of planning. I think the president’s stubbornness caused him to blow through a lot of conditions-based warning signs, I think he was hearing from the Department of State. I think he was hearing from the Department of Defense that August 31 was not realistic.” said Johnson.

Johnson said now is the time for Congress to step in and hold people accountable.

In announcing the completion of the evacuation and war effort. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 p.m. Washington time, or one minute before midnight in Kabul.