Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer

ATLANTA (KCAU) – Civil Rights icon and Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

His office announced the diagnosis on Sunday.

The 79-year-old says he was diagnosed following a routine medical visit with subsequent tests reconfirming the diagnosis.

He said he will return to Washington in the coming days to begin his treatment plan, which will last several weeks.

Lewis said his doctors told him with recent medical advances that he has a fighting chance.

