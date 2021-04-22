Rep. Feenstra, tri-state lawmakers react to U.S. House passing bill giving D.C. statehood

WASHINGTON (KCAU) — Iowa’s 4th District Rep. Randy Feenstra, as well as other tri-state lawmakers, reacted to the House of Representatives approving a bill to make the nation’s capital the 51st state Thursday.

In a phone interview, Feenstra said he is opposed to the bill, calling it a Democratic power grab.

“So the Democrats, what they wanted to do was consolidate power. And just like we saw with them with the Supreme Court, wanting to take it from nine to 13. They wanted to also take the District of Columbia so they could have two more senators. Again, it’s a power grab and that’s not right,” Feenstra said.

Feenstra also released a statement regarding the bill.

Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s 4th District:

Last week, Democrats were talking about expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court so they could pack it with liberal justices who would legislate from the bench. Now, they have voted to make D.C. a state so they can expand the number of Democrats in the Senate. It seems all they care about is consolidating power to make it easier for them to pass a far-left agenda that would be harmful to farms and main street businesses — whether it’s the Green New Deal disguised as ‘infrastructure,’ government-run health care, or multi-trillion tax-and-spend proposals that will send our country into a never-ending debt spiral. I am a cosponsor of a commonsense solution — H.R. 472, the Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act — which would return residential land to Maryland so current Washington, D.C. residents can take part in the political process. Our Founding Fathers did not intend for D.C. to serve as a place of residence, but rather as a place of political work. Under this proposal, all federal property would still be considered the District of Columbia. I will continue standing up against Democrats’ attempted power grabs to ensure 4th District Iowans have a voice in Washington. Rep. Randy Feenstra

Other lawmakers from the tri-state area also reacted to the news.

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 1st District:

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska:

We’ve got 50 stars on the flag and that’s not changing anytime soon. DC will not be the 51st state, because this isn’t going anywhere in the Senate. This is just about giving Chuck Schumer two more senate seats to enact a far-left, progressive agenda. Sen. Ben Sasse

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd District:

H.R. 51 is unconstitutional as it does not rescind the 23rd Amendment, which give the areas known as ‘The District constituting the seat of Government of the United States” a number of electors of President equal to if it were a state. If this bill becomes law, the new state will have three Presidential electors and the Federal areas that has the White House and the Capitol will have three additional Presidential electors. Further, Article 1, Section 8, Clause 17 gives Congress the authority over Washington, D.C. and H.R. 51 violates this intent. The reality is this is a liberal political power grab with the goal of adding two more Democrats to the Senate. Rep. Don Bacon

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota:

House Dems just voted to make D.C. the 51st state, trampling on another important intention of our Founding Fathers: our capital’s independence from any one state. Beyond this they’re blatantly ignoring that their law is unconstitutional – only an amendment can make D.C. a state. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) April 22, 2021

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota’s At-large District:

Johnson spoke on the floor opposing H.R. 51 and in support of his own bill, the D.C-Maryland Reunion Act. The following are the remarks make on the floor.

Mr. Speaker, I am opposed to D.C. statehood, but I am not opposed to suffrage. If your goal is truly suffrage rather than increasing Democratic control of the Senate, boy, do I have a plan for you. My bill would reunite the residential areas of the District with Maryland, as was done with Virginia in 1847. This plan would give full voting rights that we have heard so much about this morning without ignoring the Constitution or the practical realities of what constitutes a state. And so, I say to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, if your goal is truly suffrage, then let’s do this together. Let’s set aside the divisive rhetoric we have heard and work together to craft an appropriate and bipartisan solution to give representation to the people of D.C. Rep. Dusty Johnson