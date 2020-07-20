Rapper Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West will be on the Oklahoma presidential election ballot, as Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says a West representative filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to go on the state’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/KCAU) — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate on July 4, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics including abortion, religion, international trade, and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question.

West said that while he believes abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

Wearing a protective vest and with “2020” shaved into his head, the entertainer spoke before a crowd or what appeared to be several hundred in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The event was reportedly for registered guests only, although a campaign website had no registration or RSVP information.

West has missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it’s unclear if he is willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

According to state law, West needs to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot. The entertainer tweeted out a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed.