Protests demanding Ted Cruz’s resignation to be held at senator’s Houston office on Saturday

HOUSTON (KXAN) — “Traitor.”

Reads the photo of Texas Senator Ted Cruz on a Houston organization’s announcement of its protest on Saturday — demanding the senator’s resignation.

“Houstonians DEMAND #TedCruzResign!” the tweet from Indivisible Houston says.

Indivisible Houston, which advocates for political equity and accountability, will host a caravan and protest at Cruz’s Houston office from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, in its effort to “Expel the Seditionists.”

Calls for Sen. Cruz’s resignation are not unique to this group. Since the fatal Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, the Republican Cruz has become a central figure of blame for the incident.

His unsuccessful fight to block the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, based on still unproven claims of voter fraud, are believed to have perpetuated falsehoods and conspiracy theories advanced by Pres. Donald Trump.

Trump’s claims he won the election, plus a speech he gave earlier on the morning of the riots, are widely considered to have incited the riot.

In response to the Republican effort to stall or thwart the Biden certification, Biden said both Cruz and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley should be “flat out beaten” in the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, many of Cruz’s fellow Texans are also calling for him to step down.

Both Joaquin and Julian Castro have been vocal since Wednesday, with former 2020 presidential candidate Julian saying, “Along with Hawley, Ted Cruz fueled this violence and insurrection with his lies…”

Additionally, Joaquin called for both Cruz and Hawley to “immediately resign.” Former presidential candidate, Beto O’Rourke replied to a Cruz tweet saying, “This is on you. Resign.”

Texas Democrats has launched a campaign aimed at evicting Cruz from the Senate, with its website TraitorTed.org.

Despite his opposition to certifying Biden as the next president, Cruz says he’ll attend Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.