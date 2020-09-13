President Trump continues to campaign as 2020 election nears

(ABC) – The president met privately with supporters at the Trump Hotel in Washington before traveling to Nevada where he will hold two campaign events. Joe Biden has called these events “reckless.”

Biden is critical of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new report by Politico claims Trump officials interfered with CDC reporting on the virus.

According to the article, staff within the Administration openly pushed for CDC reporting to better align with President Trump’s optimistic claims.

“Our intention is to make sure that evidence, science-based data, drives policy through this pandemic – not ulterior deep state motives in the bowels of CDC,” said Michael Caputo.

The president visited Nevada on Saturday and Sunday and is scheduled to visit California on Monday, where he will be briefed on some of the devastations from the wildfires.

As the 2020 campaign enters the home stretch, the president is taking to Twitter, telling voters in North Carolina to send in ballots early. “Go to your polling place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT. VOTE!”

Twitter flagged the tweet and said it violated the site’s rules about civic and election integrity.

North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein told voters, “DO NOT do what the President Directs,” stating that voting twice is a felony and insisted that voters track their vote online with Ballottrax.

Microsoft said it “detected and stopped” a series of cyberattacks from hackers in Russia, China, and Iran, including what it said were unsuccessful attacks on people associated with both Trump and Biden campaigns – echoing concerns of election interference back in 2016.