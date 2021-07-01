President Biden signs rural mental health act named for Iowa veteran into law

WASHINGTON, DC (WHO-TV) — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed a mental health bill into law named for Sgt. Brandon Ketchum – an Iowa veteran who took his own life after being denied mental health services in 2016.
The ‘Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans’ Mental Health Act’ was penned by Iowa Representative Cindy Axne. The bill creates new programs within the VA that are specifically targeted at increasing mental healthcare access in rural areas.
According to Axne, Ketchum died by suicide in 2016 after he was denied access to mental health services related to his battle with post-traumatic stress disorder at a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facility in Iowa.
“I’m so honored to have been able to work with the sergeant’s mother Bev, in this and it’s a big day for Iowa and a big day I hope for our veterans across this country to know that they’ve got the support from members of Congress and the President,” Axne said before the signing on Tuesday.
Axne added “Sgt. Brandon Ketchum was a Marine Corps veteran who served twice in Iraq, and once in Afghanistan. He was a Combat Action Ribbon recipient and a loving son, brother, father, and friend. While I know his loss is felt deeply by all those who knew him, I hope his friends and family can stand proud knowing that this legislation passed in his memory will make a difference for veterans across the United States.”
Axne and Biden called Bev from the Oval Office today at the conclusion of the signing.
The bill was originally introduced with Reps. Ashley Hinson of Iowa, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, Randy Feenstra of Iowa, Tim Ryan of Ohio, and Ed Case of Hawaii.
In a statement, Hinson said she was proud the bills was signed.
“I am proud that the bipartisan Sergeant Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act, legislation I co-led alongside Congresswoman Cindy Axne to improve access to mental health care for veterans in rural areas, is now the law of the land. Veterans in rural areas face unique challenges to receiving mental health care, and some are tragically turned away when they seek help, as was the case with Iowa’s own Sergeant Brandon Ketchum. This bipartisan legislation will help ensure that those who served our country have access to the mental health care services they need when they return home. This is a meaningful step in the right direction to ensure that our veterans can receive the care they deserve, regardless of their zip code. I want to thank Congresswoman Cindy Axne for her leadership on this issue, as well as President Biden for signing this bill into law. I will always work across the aisle on behalf of Iowa’s veterans.”Congresswoman Ashley Hinson