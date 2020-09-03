Portland mayor says he’ll move after protests at his condo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s looking for a new place to live after his Pearl District condominium building has been the site of repeated demonstrations, including on Monday when crowds demanded he resign and people set fires and broke windows.

In an email Tuesday from Wheeler to other residents of the 16-floor high-rise tower, the mayor said it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” that he finds a new home. He assured them that police are taking their safety concerns seriously and invited them to a meeting Thursday that will include himself and officers.

“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” according to a screenshot of the email sent to The Oregonian/OregonLive. “It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

The building has 114 units and retail space. Wheeler bought his two-bedroom condominium for $840,000 in 2017, according to Multnomah County property records.

Protests calling for policing and social justice reforms have taken place daily throughout the city since late May. Demonstrators have gathered outside Wheeler’s condominium building occasionally since mid-June and at least twice when he was not there. On Monday, some in a group of more than 200 damaged the building and sidewalk and threw a burning bundle of newspapers into a retail space.

Police arrested 19 people during the demonstration. Most are accused of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.