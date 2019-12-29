Pentagon says it carried out strikes in Iraq and Syria against a militia blamed for attack that killed US contractor

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Sunday called former Vice President Joe Biden’s vote to authorize the Iraq War part of the nation's “worst foreign policy decision” of the millennial mayor’s lifetime.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was responding to a question about how his foreign policy experience measured up to others' in the Democratic race, specifically Biden, who was a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when the U.S. went to war.