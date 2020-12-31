Ontario finance minister resigns after tropical vacation

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — The finance minister for Canada’s most populous province has resigned after going on a Caribbean vacation during the pandemic and seemingly trying to hide the fact by sending social media posts showing him in a sweater before a fireplace.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday he had accepted Rod Phillips’s resignation as minister hours after Phillips returned home from a more than two-week stay on the island of St. Barts. He’d gone on vacation despite government guidelines urging people to avoid nonessential travel.

The trip has created a political problem for the premier himself.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC