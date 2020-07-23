Noem meets with Pence, senior Trump officials on DC trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is meeting with senior members of President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington, D.C.
Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury says the Republican governor discussed the coronavirus pandemic with Secretary of Health Alex Azar, including how a vaccine for COVID-19 could be distributed.
Noem is also scheduled to meet with Vice President Mike Pence in the afternoon.
Fury says that Noem was scheduled to meet with several other members of Trump’s team during her trip. But a meeting with Trump was not scheduled.
Noem has seen her national profile rise among conservatives.
