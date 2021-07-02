National Democrats air pandemic recovery ad in Omaha

U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and the vaccination program from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — National Democrats are airing a pandemic recovery ad in the Omaha area, signaling that they’re still willing to put resources into Nebraska’s competitive 2nd Congressional District even though the rest of the state is solidly Republican.

The 60-second ad in the Omaha television market highlights the nation’s efforts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and return to normalcy.

The ad includes several shots of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who won the 2nd District in the 2020 election, marking only the second time in history that Nebraska has split its Electoral College votes.

Even though Biden and Harris won the district, voters also re-elected Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon over a well-funded Democratic challenger.